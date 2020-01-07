Share:

LAHORE - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and General Secretary Sarmad Ali on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Zulqarnain Sikandar, publisher of Daily Bhakkar Times, Bhakkar. The APNS office-bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.

Rain lashes Sialkot region

SIALKOT - The entire Sialkot region received heavy and light rain on Monday. All the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils were inundated with rainwater. Rain begun in the wee hours and remained continued the whole day intermittently. It remained dark cloudy with loud thunder of the clouds. Cold winds continuously blew which made the weather much chilled. People preferably to remain indoor. According to local officials of Sialkot met, the fresh spell of rains will continue for the next three days in Sialkot region and even in the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Electioneering in full swing

SIALKOT - Electioneering by the candidates was in full swing ahead of annual elections of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA), which will be held on January 11,2020. The rival candidates are giving tough time to each other besides making tall claims of their victory in the election. The annual elections of the local bars associations in Daska , Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils will also be held on Jan 11,2020. As many as 1800 voters will cast their votes in annual elections of Sialkot DBA. Two rival candidates Irfan Ullah Warraich and Syed Ali Najam Gillani are in the race for the slot of President of Sialkot DBA.

Two candidates Mudassar Ahmed sulehria and Rana Waqas Ali for vice President, three candidates Ch.Usman Ali, Syed Irtaza Hassan and Mirza Hamid Baig for the post of general secretary , two candidates Suhail Aslam Bajwa and Azhar Abbas Bhatti were contesting for joint secretary.