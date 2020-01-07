Share:

An unspecified number of people were killed and a number of others were injured in a stampede at the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian general in Iran's Kerman city, according to official IRNA news agency.

The head of Iran's Emergency Center, Pir Hossein Kolivand, confirmed the casualties without specifying the figures.

No official report is available about the casualties, but some local media put the number of killed people at 35 and the injured at 48.

Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad Airport on Friday.