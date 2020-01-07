Share:

A blast occurred near a car in Liaquat Bazaar near Mekangi road. Two people are feared dead. The injured are being shifted to the Civil Services hospital. Roads have been cordoned for emergency. Initial media reports regarding number of injured are thirteen, including a child. Injured are being treated at the trauma center. One injured is in critical condition unlike the other four person injured.

Mekangi road is a bustling area of city which is linked with commercial areas which attract vast umber of people. According to the technical team, a bomb was installed.

The rescue services are dealing with the emergency situation and have told the media that the numbers regarding effected are feared to rise.

More details to follow...