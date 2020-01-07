Share:

LAHORE - Husnain Ali Rizwan has thumped his brother Haider Ali Rizwan in straight sets to win the boys U-14 singles title in the PLTA Junior Tennis Championship 2020 played here at the PLTA courts.

Husnain was in good form and played tremendous tennis throughout the final. In the first set, he faced some resistance from Haider, who leveled the score at 3-all, but after that Husnain showed his class and potential to win the next three points in a row to take the first set 6-3. The second set was identical to the first one, as both the players fought well till it was draw at 3-all, and once again Husnain changed his game plan and started playing aggressive tennis, which helped him rout his brother by 6-3 to win the match and the title.

In the boys U-14 doubles final, the pair of brothers Haider Ali Rizwan and Husnain Ali Rizwan defeated the spirited pair of Ahtesham Humayun and Asad Zaman by 4-2, 5-3 to clinch the title. The Rizwan brothers, who displayed quality tennis skills and techniques against their opponents, faced some resistance in the first set to win it 4-2, while they had to do a little extra effort in the second set to take it 5-3 to claim the title.

Faaiz Hassan graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Vice President Mansoor Warraich, Tournament Referee Faheem Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion. Malik lauded the Rizwan brothers, who are emerging as top players in their respective categories and termed them as future tennis stars of the country.