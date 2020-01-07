Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo moto on poor state of power, gas and civic amenities to Karachi.

Addressing participants of protest demonstration held under JI district central near Hyderi Market he said that Karachi has become clutter of water, power and gas supply, cleanliness, public transport and infrastructure.

“We have started public contact drive on civic issues as federal and Sindh government as well as local body department has failed to deliver and turned Karachi to a city of multitude problems”, he added. Inability of government speaks volume and indifferent of rulers portrays they are least interested and not ready to own Karachi, he remarked.

Households and industry are bearing gas load shedding and low pressure while commuters are facing immense transportation problems due to gas supply closure to Compressed Natural Gas filling stations, he lambasted. Karachi Electric (K-E) has increased power charges while gas load shedding by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has made live of consumers miserable.

In addition he asked authorities how a mega city size of Karachi survives and functions without a dependable public transport service are a riddle that baffles many.

Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-4) of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has been ruined due to indifferent attitude of past and present government, he remarked.

Due to long delay in completing Bus Rapid Transport System (Green Line) project, commuters are facing immense problems on dilapidated roads, he said. Despite massive contribution to exchequer, Karachi is plagued with heaps of garbage, battered roads, overflowing sewage water, traffic jams, air pollution and scarcity of potable water, he lamented.

In addition Karachi has been left at mercy of a non-functional and has been facing multiple civic problems for a long time.

JI will fight for just rights of Karachi and its people on all for a, he concluded.

The protestors were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, K-E, SSGC and local government.

Ameer JI district central Karachi, Monim Zafar Khan, Secretary, Anjum Riffatullah, naib Ameer, Wajihul Hasan and city JI Information Secretary, Zahid Askari was also present on the occasion.