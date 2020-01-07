Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Monday advised the additional judges and civil judges posted in Lahore not to compromise on merit and decide each case after careful hearings.

Justice Mamoon, who has recently sworn in as the 49th chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), also said that the provision of timely justice is the judiciary’s top priority. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a six-day training course being held for judges at Judicial Academy in Lahore.

Twenty four additional judges and fifty four civil judges are participating in course, which will continue till January 11. He said that the training course will help the judges take right decisions in various cases. He said that judges in Lahore are facing pressure of work because Lahore District is with regard to case backlog. He said that laws change from time to time and judges also need training to keep them updated with the judicial matters. The chief justice expressed desire to offer scholarship to legal education and send judges abroad for their capacity building.