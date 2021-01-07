Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for utilizing the Gwadar Port free zone area for transit trade with Afghanistan and Balochistan in addition to Karachi ports.

He gave these remarks at a briefing on progress work about the Master Plan of Gwadar city and operationalization of Gwadar Port, at Gawadar.

He was briefed by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Naseer Khan Kashani and Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Shahzaib Khan Kakar regarding development works on Gwadar Port and Gwadar city respectively.

According to a statement issued by media wing of the Presidency, Dr. Alvi urged the authorities to accelerate development activities and remove any hindrances in this regard through consensus-building and consultation with the relevant stakeholders. The President said that strategy and vision were essential for the successful completion and operationalization of national projects like Gwadar port.

He lamented the slow pace of development in Gwadar in the past and underscored the need for timely completion of all infrastructure and industry related projects on the port as per the given timelines. The President was briefed about the 19km Eastbay Expressway along the port which will connect with the Coastal Highway and help carry cargo without disturbing the local population of Gwadar. He was also briefed about the 60-acre free zone area in Gwadar which will include recreational facilities, hospitals, schools and multiple industries.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated GDA and GPA for their briefing on master plan of Gwadar City and Gwadar Port and urged both the organizations to expedite the work on port as well as city in Gwadar. He advised both the organizations that the needs of local fishermen should also be accounted for in the master plan. He also thanked the Chinese Government for constructing state-of-the-art China Business Center (CBC) in Gwadar.

The meeting was also attended by Balochistan Revenue Minister, Saleem Khosa, Balochistan Minister for Religious Affairs, Lala Rasheed, MPA, Noor Mohammad Dummat and others.