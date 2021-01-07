Share:

LAHORE -Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has urged Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal to ensure immediate installation of CCTV cameras and increased security in Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE) to save the industrialists from any valuable losses. In a letter to the minister, PFIA Vice President and member LCCI Standing Committee on FMCG Sector Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer claimed that the law & order situation in the Sundar Industrial Estate is not very satisfactory because of the thin security and absence of CCTV cameras. He said that the government should ensure increased security personnel twenty-four hours a day and installation of CCTV cameras to monitor and keep a check on elements involved in any unlawful activity. Ejaz Tanveer also drew attention towards the improper street-lighting system in the province’s one of the most modern and important industrial estates causing hardships for the industrialists as well as making it impossible to check any miscreants.