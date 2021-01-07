Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik yesterday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfil the demand of victim families of Machh tragedy and visit Hazara so that they can bury their martyrs. In a statement, he said the entire nation, particularly the Hazara Shia community, was in deep mourning and it was the duty of the government to console the families of the martyrs in this hour of sorrow and suffering. “Not only the Prime Minister but the whole federal cabinet should go to the families of martyrs of Hazara to express solidarity,” he said. The lawmaker said in such a situation, the federal and provincial governments should look for the efforts of our time in the files and act accordingly. Senator Malik said since long, he had been warning that Balochistan would be the victim of proxy and hybrid war and terrorists are operating there from Afghanistan and India. He said the government must take fierce actions to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. He said it was time to take strict action against ISIS and other terrorist organisations.