Share:

ISLAMABAD-Rita Ora has reportedly been axed as the face of the latest EE and Apple campaign.The singer, 30, starred in the augmented-reality ad to celebrate the launch of the Apple 12 Pro in November, but hit the headlines shortly after when she was caught flouting strict COVID-19 rules twice.It’s now said that she has been ‘quietly dropped’ from the campaign, with the brands scrapping the big-bucks ad concept earlier than planned. A source has told: ‘EE took the lockdown breach very seriously and didn’t want to be seen to be endorsing her actions by having her as the face of their brand.

’The advert saw Rita dancing and singing to her single Let You Love Me among London’s picturesque skyscrapers, clad in an eye-catching gold jumpsuit. as an ‘AR avatar’.She said when the campaign was unveiled: ‘It was a lot of fun being part of something which really pushed the boundaries of live performance.