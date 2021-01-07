Share:

SARGODHA - The Sargodha Univer­sity announced the names of position hold­ers in the first annual BA/BSc examination 2020 and girls clinched the top positions.

According to details given by Controller Ex­amination Dr Muham­mad Bashir, Sana Rehm­an, a student of Punjab College of Science, Sar­godha, grabbed the overall first position in the BA/BSc examina­tion with 664 marks.

The complete results will be announced today in a ceremony at the au­ditorium of the College of Pharmacy, main cam­pus, Dr Bashir said. Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad will distribute cash prize, medals and certificates among stu­dents with distinctions in the exams, he added.

In the BA exam, Far­ia Mukhtar, a student of Pioneer Science Col­lege, Bhalwal, grabbed the first position with 632 marks while Mea­sum Abbas, a student of Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha, clinched second posi­tion with 624 marks and Talat Rubab, a private student, got the third position with 620 marks.

In the BSc exam, Sana Rehman secured the first position with 664 marks, Jameela Malik, a student of Punjab College of Sci­ence, Noshehra, stood second with 646 marks and Punjab College of Science Bhalwal’s Bushra Zafar was declared third with 642 marks.