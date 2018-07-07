Share:

Islamabad - Female students remained dominant and clinched top slots in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II results 2018 announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday.

The result announcement ceremony was held at FBISE which was attended by the caretaker minister for education Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh as chief guest, Chairman FBISE, Dr Ikram Ali Malik, position holder students, parents, teachers and representatives from the education ministry, federal board and other educational institutions. According to details, a total of 89443 regular, private and ex-candidates appeared in the SSC Part II examinations 2018, out of which 74829 could pass the exams with percentage of 83.66 percent.

In Science Group, Arooj Kiran from OPF Girls College, F-8/2 secured first position with 1086 marks, while the second position was clinched jointly by three students including, Haram Aftab and Aleena Aslam both from Army Public School for Girls Tufail Road Lahore Cant and Areefa-tus-Sattar PAEC Model College for Girls Chashma, Mianwali with 1085 marks.

The third position was also shared among three students with 1084 marks including Maazz Amjad from Army Public School, Fort Road Rawalpindi, Maryam Irshad from Army Burn Hall College for Girls Abbottabad and Hooriya Fatima from Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/2, Islamabad.

In Humanities Group, the first position was secured by the Summaya Adil from Islamabad Model School for Girls G-11/1 while the second position was clinched by Atif Ullah and Muhammad Yahya both from Institute of Islamic Science.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for education congratulated the students, parents and teachers and wished them good luck for the future.

He said that the federal board was leading all the boards across the country while providing state of-the-art facilities to its students at their door step.

The federal board was a role model for all other boards working on a provincial level, he added.

We have to educate our youth to sculpt them into enlightened men and women for the socio-economic development of the country, he remarked.

The Spokesman of the federal board while talking to APP said that the result is available on the FBISE website, while the same has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates.

The result cards of the students shall be dispatched to them at their addresses. However, SSC Supplementary Examination 2018 shall commence from September 11.