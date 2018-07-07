Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday turned down a petition seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for allegedly violating the Election Act, 2017.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on a petition moved by Syed Iqtidar Shah. The petitioner had said that the election law did not allow any political party to use election symbol of any other party but Bilawal Bhutto used the symbol of PPP-Parliamentarian.

He said the PPPP was being headed by Zardari but PPP was carrying the flags and manifesto of PPPP which was against the law. He said it was violation of Section 215 (3) of the Election Act 2017. He prayed to the court to declare both Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto disqualified to contest the upcoming general election for violation of the election laws.

He moved another petition and prayed to the court to declare all candidates disqualified who failed to fill column “L” in the nomination papers, which required complete copy of passport. He said that most of the candidates had not provided complete details of their passports. However, the court also dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.