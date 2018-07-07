Share:

Rawalpindi - Health teams on Friday claimed to have achieved the polio vaccination target set for three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas under a five-day drive which concluded on July 6.

Talking to APP, District Polio Incharge Muhammad Hussain said over 717,000 below five years of age children vaccinated in tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujarkhan, etc.

Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/Chaklala cantonments boards area. During the campaign, he said 2,000 polio teams, 217 fixed points, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals participated in the drive. Hussain said CEO of Health Dr Sohail Ch monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.