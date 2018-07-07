Share:

ISLAMABAD - PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Friday appointed seasoned sports journalist Raja Mohsin Ijaz Abbasi as PHF director media with immediate effect.

After assuming the charge, Mohsin said: “It is an honour for me to serve Pakistan hockey and I will utilise all my abilities and ensure masses and sports community get each and every hockey information timely. I know it is a huge responsibility but I will try my best to live up to the expectations. “I will ensure day-to-day correspondent with stakeholders and take all onboard. I will also try to present positive image of Pakistan hockey and will activate social media page, bridge communication gap between players and masses and sports journalist. My doors will always remained open for all while I will also welcome suggestions for improvement,” he added.