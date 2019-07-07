Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the ‘selected’ prime minister ‘dances to umpire’s tunes’ and he doesn’t understand that in a democracy the people are ultimate umpires, reported a private TV channel.

Addressing a public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan, the PPP leader said that a selected government is imposed on the people of Pakistan.

“People from every sector are now screaming but Imran Khan doesn’t care,” he said.

Bilawal said that with questions on the transparency of the last polls and political freedom in the country, there is a huge question over the presence of democracy in the country.

“Imran objected to conduct of polls in four constituencies in the 2013 polls. In the last elections form 45 were missing in all constituencies in the 2018 general elections,” he said. “The people of erstwhile tribal areas fought against terrorists now they should fight against the puppets and riggers.

We all have to come out and fight against the selected government.”

Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan sold the country before the IMF and his government’s recent budget has all for the rich and nothing for the poor, adding that all his promises were false.