SIALKOT - Heavy rain lashed the entire Sialkot region. It rained 28mm in Sialkot city on Saturday.

It started raining early in the morning which continued the whole day intermittently, inundating all the roads, bazaars, streets in urban and rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas. People especially children came out on roads and in the streets to enjoy rain.

In Daska, power supply remained suspended for about 11 consecutive hours in various parts of the city. The local Gepco officials said that electricity supply remained suspended due to some technical faults caused by the heavy rain . The rain also paralysed civic life and the business activities in Sialkot district. Most of the motorcycles, cars and other vehicles were found struck in knee-deep water on inter-city and link roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the paddy growers have also warmly welcomed this rain and they have termed this rain as most conducive for the under cultivation paddy crops. Meanwhile, the concerned officials of the Sialkot MET office have forecast more widespread heavy rains in Sialkot region during the next 24 hours here.