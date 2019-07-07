Share:

ISLAMABAD - Huzaifa Ibrahim won the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament-2019 Under-15 title, defeating Humam Ahmad 3-0 in the final played in Borneo, Malaysia on Saturday. Ashab Irfan won the Under-17 singles title after beating Waleed Khalil 3-1 in the final played on Saturday. In the Under-15 final, Huzaifa ended brilliant run of Humam Ahmad, who had defeated top seed of the tournament enroute to the final but lady luck finally ran out at the last hurdle as Huzaifa was too hot to handle for Humam, who was no match to speed, agility and skills of Huzaifa. Huzaifa won the first game 11-5. He went onto take second game 11-4 and took the title by winning third game 11-6. While in the Under-17 final, Ashab Irfan overcome Waleed Khalil challenge and registered hard-fought 3-1 victory. Ashab took the first game 11-8; he lost second game 13/15, Ashab won third game convincingly 11/2 and land the title by winning 4th game 11-7.