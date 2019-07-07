Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said numbers of Pakistan Railways passengers have increased up to 0.7 million.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, he said 24 new trains have been plied recently by the government.

He said the number of recruitment in the railways is being doubled. He said that we are upgrading railway line from Lahore to Mianwali.

The minister said that renovation of waiting areas of different railways station has been completed.

He said international tender of freight trains will be issued next month to prove the worth of Pakistan railways.

The minister said railways have retrieved its thousands of Canals of occupied lands costing billions of rupees from the grabbers.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan Railways won Royal Palm case after a continued struggle of 18 years.

The minister said the railways will increase salary of its employees from the revenue of the Royal Palm club.

Referring to political situation in country, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said corrupt politicians could pose serious threat to democracy in the country.

He said production orders of those facing any accusations should not be issued.

Earlier, he chaired a weekly meeting at Railways Headquarters. Matters related to timing of trains, engines, power van, coaches and Sargodha Mianwali express were discussed during the meeting.