ISLAMABAD-European Union is playing a significant role in regional economic integration of EU member states. It is encouraging economic growth through trade and private sector and is also contributing to global peace and security.

European Union Council is the main decision-making body of the EU and it negotiates and adopts the EU laws, together with the European Parliament, based on proposals from the European Commission. Each EU country holds the presidency for six-month tenure on rotational basis. Romania’s presidency has ended in June 2019 and now it is Finland’s presidency till December 2019.

The ambassador of Romania Nicolaie Goiain collaboration with the centre of Global Strategic Studies Islamabad (CGSS) hosted a reception to bid farewell to the outgoing ambassador of the EU Jean Francois Cautain in a local hotel at Islamabad. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdos Ashiq Awan was the chief guest. Major Gen (R) Khalid Jaffery, president CGSS, Major Gen (R) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, VP CGSS and Chinese ambassador Yao Jing were among the notables. People from various walks of life including diplomats, businessmen as well as politicians, intellectuals and media persons attended the event.

The participants exchanged views on various national and international issues. One of them commented on recent EU summit and said that the EU leaders gathered in Brussels to talk mainly over a successor to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker but still the decision was under discussion.

The selection of the candidates is now more complicated. He said that the deadlock will be broken soon and there will be a candidate for the job of Commission president soon and hopefully Ursula Von der Leyen will be the 13th commission president if the parliament votes her. One of the participants from Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry praised the positive role played by the Islamabad police. He said that the crime rate had decreased in Islamabad during the past 10 months and at the same time. Amir Zulfiqar, the current inspector general of police, Islamabad, has specially focused on arresting the culprits and recovering the looted money and ornaments in different cases. He further said that residents of Islamabad hosted an iftar dinner in honour of IGP Islamabad to thank him for the proper security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan.

Chinese ambassador Yao Jing was in a very lively mood and warmly interacted with the guests. He was the center of attention for all and people eagerly made photographs with him. During the discussion, he said that he was going to Beijing for a week. He is working diligently to promote Pak-China relations to a new height.

I remained chairman of Pakistan-Romania Friendship Association and worked together with Emilion ION, former Romanian ambassador to Pakistan. We worked to take this friendship to the noticeable height by making Romania more visible on the strategic map of Pakistan. The current ambassador Nicolaie Goia has taken up mutual ties to a new strategic height by collaborating with the Centre of Global strategic Studies. Former DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Zahir-ul-Islam, Major Gen (R) Khalid Jaffery and Major Gen (R) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed showed that there was a very close strategic cooperation between the two countries in the longer interest of Pakistan and European Union. I recently visited Hungary and Czech Republic with a business delegation to explore new business market for Pakistan and I am planning to visit Romania and Poland with the same desire.

Since 2015, Jean-François Cautain has been serving as ambassador of EU to Pakistan. He has extensive work experience in the field of European Union external relations. His main areas of expertise included international cooperation and assistance to developing countries and post-conflict situations and civil society. Europe Union is an important trading partner of Pakistan. With his expertise and vision, these relations have become stronger.

Jean-François Cautain said that the presidency of the Council of EU has had a great symbolic value for Romania, which has led to significant results, for Romania as well as for the EU. The Romanian government has made a continued effort for betterment of the region in those six months. He further said that he had come to Pakistan in 1986 and had visited most of the country. He thanked Ambassador Nicolae GOIA and stated that he is going back with great memories and good friends.

Romanian ambassador in his speech about Romania’s efforts in the EU Council said that Romania was strongly attached to European values and had acted to strengthen the European project, for a Union of the citizens.

He said six months of the Romanian term were full of professionalism, given that Romania’s presidency of the Council of the EU took place in a complex and dynamic context.

He further added that Romania had an important say in the European project. The country was the first state in that capacity to present its priorities in the plenary of European Economic Council. The review was impressive. About 2,500 meetings and events, of which over 2,000 meetings of the working groups, 64 EU Council ministerial meetings, a total of 300 events organized in Romania, as well as the hosting of the Sibiu Summit.

On reviewing the record of the six months, the Romanian ambassador stated that 90 legislative files were closed in record time. The campaign for equal observance of the rights and freedoms of all citizens, for promotion of Romania’s interests and for establishment of dialogue as the main decision-making instrument reached an all-time high.

He further said that his country was handing over the presidency to Finland and he was confident that Helsinki would have a successful mandate. Under the Finish Presidency’s generous motto, “A sustainable Europe, a sustainable future”, the European project will further advance. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulated Romania on its successful completion of its tenure as President of European Union Council. She said that the priorities of the new government were very different from the previous. The presidency served as an opportunity for Romania to encourage the development and prosperity of its people and to take the country to new heights of economic and commercial activities by connecting Romania with other members of the EU. She appreciated the efforts of CGSS and Embassy of Romania for organising the successful event. She stated that more events must also be organised in future for promotion of people-to-people contact which will result in more enhanced relations between Pakistan, Romania and European Union.

Major Gen (R) Hafiz Masroor served as force commander in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan Army. While serving there, he became very popular among the locals of Gilgit and Skardu. Our business leader from Gilgit Johar Ali Raki and Qurban Ali spoke very high about his tenure. Major Gen (R) Masroor also spoke on the occasion in which he admired Romanian leadership for handling the Council successfully and congratulated the Romanian government and wished Finland all the best.

