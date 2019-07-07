Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with a corruption probe relating to Lahore Waste Management Company, official sources said on Saturday. The PML-N leader is bound to appear before a combined investigation team of the Lahore NAB on July 12. Sources familiar with the development told The Nation that the NAB officials also handed over a questionnaire to the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif with seven key questions. He will also submit his replies in writing before the NAB investigation team. According to sources, the Opposition Leader was asked why the summary of the company’s formation was approved without consulting the finance and law departments and why the LWMC was established when another department was already performing the same functions. Shehbaz Sharif has also been asked why the contract was awarded without completing the official requirements. The fresh notices are served on the opposition leader at a time when several key politicians are already facing different inquires initiated by various government departments. Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on post-arrest bail in the Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills case, is also facing allegations of money laundering and assets beyond means. The Lahore NAB has been investigating these cases against the leader of the opposition for the last one year.