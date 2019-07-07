Share:

WASHINGTON : UN Security Council on Friday urged warring factions in Libya to de-escalate tensions and agree to a ceasefire, and condemned an attack on a migrant detention center near the country’s capital.

This is the first statement passed by the Council since fighting erupted in April. It also calls for both sides to return to political talks mediated by the UN. An emergency meeting of the Security Council was held to pass the press statement on Wednesday following the attack on a migrant detention center in the Tajoura suburb of the country’s capital, Tripoli, which killed at least 50 people and injured 130 others. US diplomats did not initially approve the statement, saying they would need word from Washington to be able to vote in favor of it, according to reports. Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed the airstrike on commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces.