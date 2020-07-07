Share:

Sukkur - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in a bid to increase its access to the whole country, has started construction of Regional Office in Sukkur.

The project has been launched to reinforce AIOUs existing services which it renders for promotion of education in the country.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of the University, has recently expedited the expansion of outreach system of the varsity to reach every nuke and corner of the country and to provide educational facilities to all interested people, especially the lower social stratum at their doorstep.

For this purpose, budget allocations have been earmarked in the budget 2020-21 of the university. The land demarcation and handing over the land to the concerned contractor of the project was held in Sukkur. Land for the Regional Office Sukkur has been given by the Revenue Department of Sindh. Currently the Sukkur regional office operates in a rented building. It is to mention here that Regional Office Sukkur covers four important districts i.e. Sukkur, Khairpur Mirs, Ghotki and Kashmore. It covers almost 20 different tehsils of all four districts with a population of around 5 million. Speaking on this occasion, the regional director said that the people of Sindh were very thankful to Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Ziaul Qayyum and Director Regional Services Inamullah Shaikh for their commitment towards expanding the regional network of AIOU with independent buildings in the province of Sindh. He informed that Regional Center Sukkur had enrollment of around 4500 students from different programmes, and the construction of new customized building as per the needs of the AIOU education system would help them.

Completion time of the project is 12 months, hence it will be completed by June, 2021. The tender amount of the project is Rs 152.42 Million. The Total area of the building is 23760 sft.