ATTOCK - Police have arrested 24 proclaimed offenders while recovered illegal arms ammunition, drugs and cash from gamblers during the month of June. DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani said this while talking to newsmen.

He said that despite coronavirus, Attock police continued performing duties and arrested 24 proclaimed offenders from different areas wanted by the police in different cases.

He said that during different operations against the drug smugglers, 135 kg charas, 7.2 kg opium and 143 litres of liquor was recovered and cases were registered accordingly. While talking about the operation against those possessing illegal arms, he said that during the last month, 74 pistols, nine Kalashnikovs, 18 rifles and hundreds of rounds were recovered from different individuals. Khalid Hamdani said that during raids on different gambling dens, Rs 34.116 were recovered and said that ensuring ban on kite flying, 1435 kites and 81 rolls of strings were also recovered. He said that police will fulfil their responsibilities to ensure law and order in the district and ensure safety of the people.