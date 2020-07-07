Share:

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said that he has tried positive for corona virus.

The news takes after reports that the Brazilian president had been encountering corona virus side effects, counting a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a blood oxygen level of 96 percent.

Agreeing to the Globo's prior report, the 65-year-old lawmaker has educated his supporters that he chosen to require the test after he experienced body hurts and a fever.

Bolsonaro moreover allegedly claimed that his lungs were "clean" taking after an x-ray test.

He tried for corona virus and was anticipating the comes about on Tuesday, which are presently said to have come back positive. He has been an blunt faultfinder of lock down measures, encouraging state businesses to re-open. At the conclusion of Walk he supposedly named COVID-19, the infection caused by the corona virus, a “little flu”.