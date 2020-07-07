Share:

Nawaz Sharif's summon in Toshakhana case has been advertised at public places.

According to details, the accountability court observed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is deliberately missing court proceedings and gave him last chance to appear before the court by August 17.

Bailable arrest warrant with surety bonds of Rs50,000 were also issued for former president Asif Ali Zardari for his continuous absence from the case.

The warrant states that if Asif Zardari does not appear, he should be arrest and be presented before the court.