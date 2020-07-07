Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved budget estimate of Rs. 5.4 billion for the financial year 2020-21 besides giving nod to re-structural plan to enhance number of faculties and teaching departments. The 74th meeting of the syndicate held under the chair of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor at Abbasia Campus. The university budget is development and welfare of oriented, aiming to enhance scholarships without any increase in fees. Development budget has been estimated Rs. 1.217billion which is part of three years development plan to construct four academic blocks in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar Campuses. The Syndicate also approved University Testing Services, Sir Sadiq Research and Computing Center and HEC Data Center. The Syndicate approved full scholarships for two children of journalists from Bahawalpur during every academic session. Recommendations of selection boards, selection committees, academic council and finance and planning committee were also considered. Various administrative, financial and teaching matters were considered and cases of pensions, remunerations, study leave and relevant affairs were also discussed during the meeting.