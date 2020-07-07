Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Monday recommended extension in the services of three additional judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for one year.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the JCP here. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed presided over the meeting while Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Dost Muhammad, a former judge of Supreme Court, Chief Justice of PHC Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, representative of Pakistan Bar Council and Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the JCP discussed the names of four additional judges of PHC. After consultation, the commission recommended to extend the services of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court including Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, Justice Naeem Anwar, Justice Waqar Ahmed. It, however, refused to grant extension to Justice Ahmed Ali as additional judge of PHC.