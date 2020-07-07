Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) orders and directed PEMRA to restore the license of private TV Channel -24 News HD.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi of Lahore High Court (LHC) took up for hearing a petition filed by City News Network against PEMRA on Tuesday.

City News Network (CNN) had made federal government and PEMRA respondents in their petition.

The CNN took the plea that PEMRA suspended their license without hearing their stance which is illegal.

Counsel for PEMRA opposed the petition filed by CNN saying the petition is not maintainable in LHC.

The counsel for PEMRA said that action against channel-24 news has been taken in Islamabad. CNN should have resorted to Islamabad High Court.

Justice Sajid Mehmood while ordering the restoration of 24 News HD license rejected PEMRA stay order plea.

The court while issuing notices to federal government and PEMRA has sought reply from them.