ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Author­ity (NDMA) has sent tenth tranche of Person­al Protective Equipments (PPEs) to Punjab and Sindh. Consignment has already been released to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltis­tan and Azad Kashmir.

The NDMA’s tenth tranche of PPE in­clude 1,670,729 masks, 1,546,960 N-95, KN-95 and D-95 surgical masks, 13 lakh 30 thousand pro­tective suits, 10 lakh 11 thousand surgical gowns, 633,235 safety goggles, 252,166 face shields, 18 lakh 48 thousand pairs of gloves, 659 thousand surgical caps, 5 lakh 8 thousand shoe covers and 27 thousand plastic.

According to a NDMA press release, the deliv­ery of the eleventh batch of PPEs to doctors will begin this week.

A chart was shared by an official of NDMA with this correspond­ent which showed a de­tailed description of the supplied PPEs to all the provinces of Pakistan. The chart showed total number of different pro­tective equipments sup­plied across Pakistan.

A total of 10 million face masks have been distributed by NDMA to all the provinces till now. Punjab is given a little less than 4 million masks, Sindh is supplied with 2.8 million masks whereas KP, Balochistan, GB and AJK are given 1.4m, 1m, 9 lakh and 4 lakh masks respectively.

Except for surgical gowns which are given more to Sindh, Punjab remains on top in receiv­ing most of the PPEs.

The total number of N75, KN95 and D95 pro­tective masks given to dif­ferent parts of the coun­try stood near 1.5 million.

Among them Punjab was given 5.5 million, whereas Sindh, KP, Ba­lochistan, Gilgit-Balti­stan and AJK were giv­en 4.5 lakh, 2.3 lakh, 1.3 lakh, 9 lakh and 4 lakh respectively.

A total number of pro­tective suits supplied to the country so far are 13 million. Punjab received most of the protective suits which numbered around 5.5 lakh. Sindh was given 3.9 lakh pro­tective suits whereas KP and Balochistan received 1.8 lakh and 70 thousand respectively