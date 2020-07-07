ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent tenth tranche of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to Punjab and Sindh. Consignment has already been released to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.
The NDMA’s tenth tranche of PPE include 1,670,729 masks, 1,546,960 N-95, KN-95 and D-95 surgical masks, 13 lakh 30 thousand protective suits, 10 lakh 11 thousand surgical gowns, 633,235 safety goggles, 252,166 face shields, 18 lakh 48 thousand pairs of gloves, 659 thousand surgical caps, 5 lakh 8 thousand shoe covers and 27 thousand plastic.
According to a NDMA press release, the delivery of the eleventh batch of PPEs to doctors will begin this week.
A chart was shared by an official of NDMA with this correspondent which showed a detailed description of the supplied PPEs to all the provinces of Pakistan. The chart showed total number of different protective equipments supplied across Pakistan.
A total of 10 million face masks have been distributed by NDMA to all the provinces till now. Punjab is given a little less than 4 million masks, Sindh is supplied with 2.8 million masks whereas KP, Balochistan, GB and AJK are given 1.4m, 1m, 9 lakh and 4 lakh masks respectively.
Except for surgical gowns which are given more to Sindh, Punjab remains on top in receiving most of the PPEs.
The total number of N75, KN95 and D95 protective masks given to different parts of the country stood near 1.5 million.
Among them Punjab was given 5.5 million, whereas Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK were given 4.5 lakh, 2.3 lakh, 1.3 lakh, 9 lakh and 4 lakh respectively.
A total number of protective suits supplied to the country so far are 13 million. Punjab received most of the protective suits which numbered around 5.5 lakh. Sindh was given 3.9 lakh protective suits whereas KP and Balochistan received 1.8 lakh and 70 thousand respectively