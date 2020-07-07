Share:

Islamabad - While taking notice of load shedding complaints by K-Electric, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has decided to hold public hearing in the matter of excessive load shedding in Karachi. In this regard, the Authority has decided to hold a public hearing on July 10, 2020 via video link. All interested stakeholders and general public are invited to participate in the hearing to share their views/comments regarding load shedding position in Karachi.

It is worth to mention here that since June K-Electric consumers are facing extensive load shedding and Karachiites are protesting over the prolonged power outages in the city. The protesters alleges of facing over 12-hour load-shedding. Besides load shedding, the consumers of K-Electric are also facing voltage and tripping problems.

Following the hue in cry by the K-electric consumers, in June, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had announced that it would initiate an investigation into forced load-shedding in Karachi. While presiding over a public hearing, Nepra Chairman Tauseef Farooqi said an investigation would be conducted into unannounced load-shedding by K-Electric in the city of Karachi. However, the announcement by Nepra to conduct public hearing in the matter of excessive load shedding in Karachi is being considered too little and too late. There is growing demand from Nepra to take decisive action to end the miseries of K-electric consumers.

K-Electric on the other hand claimed that the company was facing challenges on account of inconsistent supply of furnace oil which had resulted in load shedding. However regarding the recent protest over the load shedding the K-Electric claims the company is not carrying out load-shedding in any area of Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) had last month decided to set up a Committee under Shahzad Qasim SAPM on Mineral Resources, to ascertain the reasons, including the fuel supply chain related issues, which led to the present electricity crisis in Karachi.The committee is due to submits its finding to the CCOE this week.

The government has constituted a committee to ascertain the reasons, including the fuel supply chain related issues, which led to the present electricity crisis in Karachi as none of the stakeholders is ready to take the responsibility. During the meeting Power division, petroleum division and K-Electric was not ready to take the responsibility for the power outages in Karachi.