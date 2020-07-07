ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called upon World Health Organization (WHO) to play its role in engaging member states to remove COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Pakistan and other developing countries.
Talking to Director General WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom via video conference, the Prime Minister also stressed the need to work towards a data driven system of non-discriminatory travel rules.
The Prime Minister said that travel restrictions imposed by developed countries in the wake of COVID-19 could further exacerbate economic difficulties of the developing countries struggling to mitigate adverse economic impact of the pandemic.
He highlighted Pakistan’s strategy of deploying scientific and data driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of health care facilities while attempting to maintain a balance between life and livelihood that has yielded positive results with a current downward trajectory in the spread of pandemic.
While noting progress made by Pakistan in containing the spread of virus, Director General WHO appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic.
The Prime Minister appreciated the support extended by WHO to the international community including Pakistan to fight COVID-19.