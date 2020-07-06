Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fans in Pakistan may not be able to witness first ever pro boxing league this year as the organisers are considering to postpone the event to next year in view of the prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic. The league was earlier planned to be staged in October-November under the aegis of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF). The details about franchises were supposed to be unveiled during the ongoing month. “We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. It seems we’ll be forced to push the event somewhere in the first quarter of next year. This, I believe will be the best and safest course of action,” said PPBL President Syed Nauman Shah said.