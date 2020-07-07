Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the government would protect the rights of minorities and respect the opinion of ulema and religious scholars in vital issues. Addressing Paigham-e-Aman Conference, he said Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) had already been consulted on the issue of construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad and their opinion would be honoured. He said all aspects regarding the construction of temple would be weighed. The difference of opinion in temple controversy was that whether temple could be constructed with public money or not? He asked ulema to forge unity among their ranks for frustrating the conspiracies of anti state elements. “Media should disseminate the consensus message of Paigham-e-Pakistan agreed among Ulema of all school of thoughts as well as the government.” He said seminars and conferences would be arranged across the country for promoting Interfaith Harmony. The enemies of Pakistan wanted to fan sectarianism in the country however their nefarious designs would be foiled. Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer said efforts were underway to ignite sectarianism in the country. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad prayer leader of Badshahi Mosque Lahore said the country needed unity.