ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari challenging Park Lane Company corruption reference against him.

The court postponed the indictment of 17 accused including Zardari and directed the anti-graft body to submit reply till July 14, on the petition seeking to dismiss the reference connected with the fake accounts scam. AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the Park Lane Company corruption reference against Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other co-accused. The court could not indict the 17 accused last day despite of the video link arrangements in that regard.

As the hearing began, Zardari’s lawyer Farouk H Naek filed the petition against the reference which said Park Lane Company case was not relevant to NAB rather it was a matter related to the revenue laws. It prayed the court to dismissed the reference or acquit Asif Ali Zardari from the charges.

Farouk H Naek pleaded that this reference was prepared while ignoring the revenue laws, adding the NAB could not take any action without the recommendation of the State Bank of Pakistan. He, however, said his client’s company had no connection with the scandal.

The NAB officials informed the court that it was a reference against Zardari pertaining to misuse of authority and fraud.

The court served notice to NAB seeking its comments till July 14. Meanwhile, the court marked the attendance of Asif Zardari, Omni Group head Anwar Majeed and other accused through the video links.