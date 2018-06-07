Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday took notice of attack on journalist Asad Kharal in Lahore near Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Taking notice of the incident, the CJ directed Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan to submit comprehensive report within 24 hours, said a press release issued here.

It may be added that Asad Kharal, an investigative journalist and chief news analyst of BOL Network, was badly beaten up near Lahore airport by armed men on Tuesday night. He was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital with multiple injuries. Kharal is known for digging the corruption stories and challenging the corrupt mafia.