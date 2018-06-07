Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk at the Prime Minister’s Office and discussed with him professional matter pertaining to Pakistan Army with him.

The Army chief felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming the office of Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also called on caretaker prime minister and greeted him on assuming the responsibilities of caretaker prime minister. He also briefed the caretaker prime minister about the professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army.