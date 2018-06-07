Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the serious energy crisis in the country has exposed the false claims of development made by the erstwhile former rulers.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said that the masses were facing worst loadshedding even at Sehr and Iftar times in the hot weather while the outgoing rulers were shamelessly saying that they were not responsible for the energy crisis and the caretakers were to be blamed for that. The JI chief said that no major dam was built in the country during the last seventy years which had resulted in severe water shortage and acute energy crisis and the nation had to face the consequences. He said that not a single long term development project could be made in the past only due to the personal agenda of the rulers. Sirajul Haq said that nature had blessed the country with abundant resources in every field besides surplus water but the rulers had not built new dams thus putting the country’s future at stake.

The JI chief said that Pakistan has the capacity to generate 250,000 MW of electricity and feasibility reports in this regard were already available. He said the past rulers had been concentrating on electricity production through oil and gas only for their commissions and hydle power projects were not initiated because there was no commission. He said the MMA would give top priority to energy generation and would provide cheap energy for which new dams would be built with national consensus.