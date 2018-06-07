Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf will return to the country after Eidul Fitr and will lead the party's election campaign, announced party president Dr Mohammad Amjad in a press conference.

Flanked by chief organiser of the party Syed Faqeer Hussain Bukhari, Dr Mohammad Amjad said the decision of his return was made after thorough discussion in the core committee of the party held in Dubai a few days back.

He said the party was also waiting for the decision on the appeal by General Musharraf against his disqualification to contest the elections but even if the verdict would not come in favour of party chairman he would return and lead the election campaign of the party.

To a question, he said that right now he could not give the exact date of his return but he would return back surely after Eidul Fitr.

Dr Amjad said that in case the apex court would remove his disqualification to contest elections, about which they are quite optimistic, then General Musharraf would contest 2018 elections from four constituencies, including Chitral, Jhang, Gawadar and Karachi.

Dr Amjad said the APML wanted to become part of the political system through election process as they did not believe in any other system of governance and wanted to strictly abide by the dictates of the constitution.

He negated the rumours about any clandestine deal through which General Musharraf would become President of Pakistan. He said the APML would participate in the elections through seat adjustment with its allied parties. In next couple of days the party would announce its final candidates from all over Pakistan.

Dr Amjad told journalists that on June 1, the APML Core Committee had a meeting in Dubai that was presided over by General Musharraf. It was decided in the meeting that APML would participate in the elections from all over Pakistan and would issue tickets to the aspiring candidates on merit.

To a question about allied parties, Dr Ahmad said that they have not amalgamated their parties and would contest elections separately as independent entities but where required they would enter into seat adjustment with allied parties.

He said that the SC would likely announce its judgment in General Musharraf's appeal against disqualification for life today(Thursday) and they would order their strategy for upcoming general elections keeping in view the decision. General Musharraf was disqualified for life in the case of clamping emergency on Nov. 3, 2007.