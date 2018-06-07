Share:

QUETTA - A policeman was martyred and one other was injured by unknown gunmen at Arbab Karam Khan Road area of provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, police personnel were patrolling in a vehicle when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene. As a result, policeman Saeed Ahmed died on the spot while another received wounds. The body of the deceased and the injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital. Police cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

MAN KILLED OVER MONETARY ISSUE

A man was shot dead over monetary issue at Shaldara area of Quetta on Wednesday. According to police sources, an alleged accused Mir Wais opened fire at Farhan after developing dispute between them over dealing of money, leaving him injured. The injured was shifted to civil hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to his injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Police have registered a case and started investigation.