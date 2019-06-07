Share:

At least three people including a woman were killed and several others wounded in an explosion in Ziarat’s Zero Point area on Friday.

According to police, the blast took place near the shrine of Baba Kharwari in Ziarat.

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Major Kabir Zarkoon said that the bodies and injured people were shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

He said that the dead and injured tourists belonged to Karachi who came to Ziarat to spend Eid holidays.

The Assistant Commissioner went on to say that police were yet to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion, but said initial clues suggested the explosion could be due to a CNG cylinder explosion.