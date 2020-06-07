Share:

Rawalpindi - A person died of novel coronavirus while some 29 people were testedpositive for the virus.

Touseef Hussain, 54 years old, resident of Tench Bhatta, died in a private hospital on June 5 night.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached at 2760 while 108 people died and 1436 patients discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals.

At present, 1216 confirmed patients are under-treatment including 397 patients in four government-run hospitals - Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital and 820 patients were isolated in their houses as they had no symptoms of Covid-19.

Apart from this, 1214 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for coronavirus test but the report will come after three to four days.

The local administrations also kept 3317 persons in quarantine who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients including 2497 people who had been isolated in their houses. As many as 10 District Health Authority teams had been deployed in 400 areas to monitor the health of the people isolated in their houses.

On the other hand, district administration sealed 93 shops and imposed fines worth Rs279,000 over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in different parts of the district.

Different teams of the district administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners visited the markets and bazaars in Raja Bazaar, Saddar, Commercial Market and main bazaars of seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district including Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian and Kalar Syedan.

Rawalpindi Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Mehar Ghulam Abbas inspected the bus terminals and public transport vehicles and found violations. The RTA teams impounded two vehicles, issued challans to 13 vehicle owners and imposed Rs32,000 fine in Rawalpindi district.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood told media that as the number of patients was increasing in the country and adjoining cities, the district administrations of four districts of Rawalpindi division had been directed to impose complete lockdown in their respective areas.

He said that from next week all the shops except those who got relaxation from government including grocery stores, medical shops and others will be closed by 6:00 pm on Friday. He said that no business will be allowed in the markets and bazaars during two days of Saturday and Sunday.

The commissioner directed the four districts of Rawalpindi division to start disinfection of fruit and vegetable markets in their respective areas. He said that people would be informed about the SOPs regarding social distancing and wearing face masks in the Sabzi mandi.

He said that the violations of SOPs in Rawalpindi Division would not be tolerated and in this regard, on Saturday, 93 shops were sealed in Rawalpindi district, 17 shops in Attock, 12 in Jhelum and 111 in Chakwal. He said that total Rs434,000 fines were imposed in four districts of Rawalpindi division. Meanwhile, Secretary Evacuee Trust Punjab Irshad Ahmed along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwaar Ul Haq visited various parts of city to review the arrangements made by the government to make people to obey the SOPs of government.