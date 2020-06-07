Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 6,872 motorists during current year in its special campaign against vehicles having tinted glasses.

A police spokesman said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) FarrukhRasheed had directed strict action against tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture. The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator.

“The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost,” he maintained. He also directed his staff to continue awareness campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road-users along with the enforcement of law. The SSP was told 6,872 tinted glass vehicles were fined during the ongoing year following which he ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator.

He also stressed upon the need to bridge gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility. He said that the campaign will continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively. The SSP said that zonal in-charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was found on the roads. He directed the officials of police squads to accelerate action against tinted glass vehicles and said that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan visited the house of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector Sajjad in Haripur and assured full support to the family members at this tragic moment. DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed, SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, DSP Saddar and other police officials also accompanied him. ASI Sajjad embraced martyrdom during firing at police picket few days ago by some unknown persons. IGP Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed met with mother of ASI and his widow and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that martyred ASI sacrificed his life for country and would be remembered for ever. The IGP also sat along with the little daughter of the martyred ASI and took her in his hands, according to the officials.

The widow on the occasion said that she was ready to sacrifice even his son for the motherland. Islamabad police chief handed over the uniform of martyred cop, badges and Pakistani flag to mother of the deceased. Speaking on the occasion, he said that his family would get all privileges till completion of service of the martyred cop and his widow would be given job in police department. Prime Minister’s Relief Package for martyred personnel and one plot would also be given to the family of deceased; the IGP said and assured full support to the family. He said martyred personnel are our heroes who have written golden chapter in history with their blood and secured others’ lives.