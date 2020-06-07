Share:

Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said here on Saturday that 70 percent construction work on Kashmir bridge underpass mega project at Canal Road had been completed at the total cost of Rs1.28 billion. He informed this during meeting with MNA Ch Faizullah Kamoka here at his office. The DG said that the Kashmir Bridge underpass project would finally be completed within three months, subject to the immediate provision of remaining funds of Rs38 million. He said that necessary measures were being taken to lessen hardships for the citizens while construction work on the project was on.