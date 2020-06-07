Share:

Karachi - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged continuity of efforts by Sindh government to protect people from COVID-19 despite facing saboteur role of Federal government, which unleashed surge in virus infection.

Addressing a Press conference at Sindh Assembly auditorium along with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Murtaza Wahab, the PPP Chairman announced that his Party had planned All Parties Conference (APC) at the provincial level on the prevailing COVID-19 situation across Pakistan and also to discuss the issue of the National Finance Commission (NFC).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that COVID-19 outbreak and spread in the country was not accidental but it’s spread was allowed deliberately through inaction and creating confusion. However, he pledged that “we will do our utmost to save the people from this pandemic.”

He said that Prime Minister lied that the coronavirus had spread at its own natural pace and expressed inability to stop it’s spread, adding that it was now common opinion among the people that the coronavirus outbreak had not just been a natural calamity but PTI and its leaders were involved in its spread in Pakistan.

PPP Chairman further stated that Sindh government’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus were forcibly sabotaged, while Federal government didn’t prepare itself to fight against the viral spread and protect the people.

He said that pressure was mounting on hospitals in Karachi and there would be no space for more patients and asked who should be held responsible for this dire situation?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that doctors and nurses were still ringing the alarm bells but to no avail. he said,”Don’t listen to me, listen to the frontline soldiers, what will happen if we seek opinions from the traders about the pandemic?” He said that it was ironical that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t see doctors, nurses or medical professionals to seek their opinion on the virus.

He said that health workers had the right to get security risk allowances because their lives were at serious risk.

PPP Chairman pointed out that the people were being deceived by the representatives of the Federal government and there should also be an FIR registered against those who spread false propaganda.

He condemned attacks on doctors adding that despite the noncooperation of the Federal government, the Sindh government would try to reduce the damage caused by the pandemic and it would continue to increase the capacity of corona testing, although the testing facility in Sindh was comparatively greater than other provinces.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Federal government was fooling the people by playing with statistics. The number of patients in HDU was increasing. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had the lowest testing rate and the highest mortality rate and asked how long the people would endure the incompetence of PTI government.

PPP Chairman asked the federal government to correct its attitude as it had left the people, doctors and nurses on mercy of the nature and had proven to be working for the rich in the name of the poor.

He said that the position of the PPP on Pakistan Steel was clear. What is the justification for making ten thousand people unemployed during such raging pandemic?

He said that the PPP had been warning the government about locusts that were posing a grave threat to our crops, endangering with food insecurity. Federal government had promised aerial spraying on locusts in May-June which was not done so far, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP’s position on NFC was also clear, adding that Party’s Provincial Chapters were planning APCs in which the issue of Coronavirus and NFC would be discussed.

He said that Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were under the administration of the Federation but federal government wanted to absolve these parts of the country from the financial obligation list, which showed that the allegation against government of selling Kashmir to be true. What message it wanted to send to the world by giving Azad Jammu & Kashmir the status of a province,” he questioned.

He said that if Gilgit-Baltistan was to be given the status of a province, then amend the constitution. The message of the federal government about AJK was very dangerous.

PPP Chairman said that Federal government should cut the money of the hordes of Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, both imported and imposed but it should not make the poor unemployed.

He said that PIA was also not being handled under a planned scheme. He said that the tragedy of PIA’s crashed plane was very unfortunate but even on the plane crash, the Federal government would say it’s not their responsibility, while making attempts to malign the brave pilot.

“Vietnam and our resources can be compared. Vietnam took immediate measure to save its economy and people from coronavirus,” he added. However, with people at the helm of affairs in the Federal government continuing we could neither be able to save the people from coronavirus nor we might save the economy from devastation, he stated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that serious politics was needed during the coronavirus pandemic. An attempt was made to blame the PPP for the murder of journalist Aziz Memon. He said that journalists of Sindh are very brave and we always and welcomed and tolerated criticism.

Replying to a question, he said that the Sindh government had other options including lockdown. “Sindh government has taken steps from day one to protect its people but the Federal government has not helped us and misinformation has been given to the citizens,” he added.