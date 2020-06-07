Share:

Attock - Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has said that no leniency will be adopted against those violating coronavirus SOPs. In future, no relaxation will be given as lenient view could not bring positive and fruitful results. Coronavirus patients are increasing very speedily in Attock and at present we have more than two hundred positive cases. This is very alarming.

He said this while talking to newsmen during his visit to different markets of Attock City. Hesaid that during his visit, he observed that most of the shopkeepers, bakery owners, pharmacies are violating SOPs, using no masks and having no sanitisers on the entrance which is alarming. He said that this casual attitude is resulting in increase of coronavirus cases which is a matter of great concern. DC during his visit sealed many bakeries, pharmacies and other shopping centers found violating SOPs. He said that surprise visits of the markets will now be done frequently and those found violating SOPs will be fined and FIRs will be registered against them as people do not understand soft language.

He requested the people to wear masks for the sake of their own and the safety of their families. Meanwhile,the number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the Attock district has increased to 203 as six new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the health authorities here on Saturday, out of 203 confirmed coronavirus cases 61 have so far recovered and discharged from isolation wards as well as quarantine centers till date.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, among new sixnew positive cases reported in district, three belong to tehsil Attock, two belong to Pindigheb and one belong to Fatehjang.

He added that Hazro town has become hotspot of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in district as so far four persons from this tehsil have died and 15 other including two police commandos were tested positive in tehsil. First causality due to virus was on April 13, which was also from Hazro teshil. Niazi added that the number of suspected cases alsoincreased in the district to 2477 on Saturday while screening of as many as 6059 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that results of as many as 291 suspects are awaited while so for 1983 have been declared negative. He said that presently 13 positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals. He said that so far 61 positive patients have recovered in the district. Responding to a question, he said that as many as 106 positive patients are quarantined in district among them 90 are home-quarantined.