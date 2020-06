Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hina Altaf and Agha Ali’s wedding was quite surprising for many but people were happy seeing another celebrity couple.

The couple looked absolutely beautiful on their big day. The stunning couple shared their love story with their fans and followers. Recently, in a live session, many fans requested Agha Ali to sing a song for his wife and he agreed to it. Agha Ali sang a song in his melodious voice for Hina Altaf and she enjoyed it.