ISLAMABAD - November will mark seven years since Fast and Furious star Paul Walker died in a car crash. The late actor’s manager is suing his loan out company Vagrant Inc. for unpaid commissions. Matt Luber and LuberRoklkin Entertainment filed documents via the LA County Superior Court against Vagrant Inc over unpaid commissions from The Fast And Furious franchise and other projects - from mid-2018 to present. He is suing for quantum merit and breach of oral contract, reports THR, as well as seeking a declaration from the company that he’s owed 5% commission from any of the late actor’s gross earnings during which he was the manager - meaning retroactively and going forward. He also asks for accounting of how much money that is. Matt claims he managed the movie star’s career for almost 20 years, with Vagrant paying him his 5% commission following Paul’s death in 2013. The company hasn’t paid from mid-2018 until present, Matt claims.