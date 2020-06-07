Share:

ATTOCK - The number of confirmed corona­virus cases in the district has now reached 203 as six new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the health authorities here on Saturday, out of these 203 patients, 61 have so far recovered and dis­charged from the isolation wards as well as quarantine centers.

According to Focal Person for COVID-19 (district Attock) Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, out of six new cases re­ported in the district, three belong to tehsil Attock, two to Pindigheb and one to Fatehjang.

He added that Hazro tehsil of the district had become the hotspot of the pandemic as four persons from this tehsil had died, while 15 others, including two police personnel, had tested positive for the virus so far.

“First causality due to the corona­virus in Hazro teshil was reported on April 13,” Niazi said, and added, “The number of suspected cases in the district also increased to 2,477 on Saturday while screening of as many as 6059 persons had been done so far.”

He said that results of tests of as many as 291 suspects were await­ed while so far 1,983 had been declared negative. He said that presently 13 patients were under treatment at different hospitals.

Responding to a question, he said that as many as 106 patients were quarantined in the district, of whom 90 were home quaran­tined while 26 others, including 25 those migrant workers who had returned from UAE, were isolated at the quarantine centers