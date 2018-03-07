ISLAMABAD - As many as 53 Federal Board of Revenue’s senior bureaucrats including gazetted officers have been found to have dual nationality.

The FBR has submitted the list in Supreme Court of Pakistan, which included the names and current postings of 53 officers having dual nationality. Earlier, the FBR had issued directives to all department heads to submit the details of the officers of BPS-17 and above who have dual nationality.

The FBR has done the exercise following the directives of Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who had taken notice of dual citizenship of civil servants and judges of superior and district courts. The Supreme Court on Monday had constituted a six-member committee to examine the matters of civil servants having dual nationality and submit its report within two weeks. The chief justice, during the proceedings, noted that any civil servant found guilty of hiding information about dual nationality will be removed from the position.

The FBR has issued list of its officers having dual nationality. According to the list, there is one BPS-22 officer of the FBR who has the dual nationality. Meanwhile, there are 8 officers of BPS-21, 13 officers of BPS-20 and 31 officers of BPS-19, who have dual nationality.

Mrs Samaira Nazir Siddiqui (BPS-22), who is currently posted as secretary Board of Investment, is having dual nationality. Muhammad Nazim Saleem (BPS-21), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal (Bench-II) Karachi, and Imran Tariq (BPS-21), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal (Bench-II) Lahore, also have dual nationality.

Fazal Yazdani Khan (BPS-21), who is currently posted at NSPP Lahore, Muhammad Saleem Ahmad Ranjha (BPS-21), executive director General Board of Investment Islamabad, Amer Ahmad (BPS-21), secretary WAPDA Lahore, Ziauddin Wazir (BPS-21), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal (Bench-I) Islamabad, Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan (BPS-21), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal (Bench-I) Karachi, and Saud Imran Ahmad (BPS-21), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal (Bench-I) Lahore, have the dual nationality.

Muhammad Nasir Khan (BPS-20), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal (Bench-II) Islamabad, Syed Tanveer Ahmad (BPS-20), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal (Bench-II) Karachi, Dr Naeem Khan (BPS-20), Trade Officer Shanghai, Qurban Ali Khan (BPS-20), member Technical Customs Appellate Tribunal Peshawar, Abdul Basit Ch (BPS-20), Chief FBR headquarters Islamabad, Muhammad Aamer (BPS-20), Trade Officer Montreal, Abdul Majid Yousfani (BPS-20), Trade Officer Sydney, and Syed Hamid Ali (BPS-20), DG Board of Investment, also have dual nationality.

Other officers of BPS-20 who have dual nationality are Zulfiqar Younus (Civil Services Academy Lahore), Abdul Qadir Memon, Consul General Hong Kong, Seema Raza Bokhari, Director General (Public) President’s Secretariat Islamabad, Shazia Ikram, Collector Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication-II) Karachi, and Syed Shakeel Shah, PM Officer Islamabad. Similarly, there are 31 officers of BPS-19 of FBR who have the dual nationality.